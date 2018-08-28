It’s official: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will return for the season Tuesday.
This year marks the 15th birthday of the beloved autumn drink, made with real pumpkin.
Usually the Pumpkin Spice Latte is released after Labor Day, so this year’s release is slightly early.
According to Starbucks, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, is the company’s most popular seasonal beverage of all time.
The drink began in a research development lab, where tasters sampled pumpkin pie with espresso to find the exact taste.
The PSL was almost named the Fall Harvest Latte, the company disclosed.
Since then, Starbucks expanded its pumpkin spice offerings to include Ready-to-Drink Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte and VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte.
This year, customers can also try Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods.
For those who aren’t crazy for the PSL but still want some of the taste, Starbucks customers can request to add a drizzle of pumpkin sauce to any regular drink.
