  • Steel rods to blame for flat tires to 30 cars on Florida highway

    By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A truck and trailer dropped steel rods onto Interstate 95 in South Florida early Monday, causing flat tires to 30 vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Crews have removed debris from the roadway and troopers are looking on the shoulders of the highway to make sure all of the rods have been collected, said Lt. Alvaro A. Feola, a FHP spokesman.

    No one was injured, Feola said. A few cars also sustained damage to the rims of their tires. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steel rods to blame for flat tires to 30 cars on Florida highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House shooting: Search continues for man suspected of killing 4…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memorial service held for woman killed during Southwest Airlines flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police try to use dead man's fingerprint to unlock phone