  • Stephen Colbert, Patrick Wilson belt out ‘Star-Spangled Banner' at Mets, Yankees game

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Who knew they had a set of pipes like these, but Stephen Colbert and Patrick Wilson, known more for their comedy and acting skills respectfully, can really sing. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The odd pair sang the national anthem Friday during a subway series game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, Fox News reported. The game was played at Citi Field.

    This isn’t the first time Wilson sang for fans. He played Raoul in 2004’s film version of “The Phantom of the Opera.

    Colbert has also sung on his show, “The Late Show” on CBS.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephen Colbert, Patrick Wilson belt out ‘Star-Spangled Banner' at Mets,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pickle Juice Slush arrives at Sonic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Jordan's daughter engaged to former Syracuse star Rakeem Christmas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Discussions between U.S., North Korea moving quickly, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    IHOB: B is for burgers