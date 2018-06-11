Stephen Colbert, Patrick Wilson belt out ‘Star-Spangled Banner' at Mets, Yankees game

Who knew they had a set of pipes like these, but Stephen Colbert and Patrick Wilson, known more for their comedy and acting skills respectfully, can really sing.
The odd pair sang the national anthem Friday during a subway series game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, Fox News reported. The game was played at Citi Field.
This isn’t the first time Wilson sang for fans. He played Raoul in 2004’s film version of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Colbert has also sung on his show, “The Late Show” on CBS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}