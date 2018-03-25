0 Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes': Cast of characters

With Stormy Daniels’ interview set for Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” here is a scorecard of possible names that might be mentioned during the adult film star’s chat with Anderson Cooper.

Stephanie Clifford: That is Daniels’ legal name. She will be the main player in the interview with Cooper on the CBS newsmagazine. Saturday, Clifford told The Washington Post that her work in adult films has helped her prepare for the limelight.

“Being in the adult industry, I’ve developed a thick skin and maybe a little bit of a dark sense of humor,” she told the Post. “But nothing could truly prepare someone for this.”

Clifford went to court to break her silence about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump more than 10 years ago, and said that Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 to stay silent before the 2016 election, CNN reported.

Donald Trump: The president will not be appearing on “60 Minutes,” but he is the other main subject in this drama. Trump’s representatives have dismissed the claim of Daniels -- and of former Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal, who also said she had an affair with the president -- saying that the affairs never happened and that Trump had no knowledge of payments, the Post reported.

Michael Avenatti: Daniels’ attorney has accused Trump’s lawyers of “engaging in thuggish behavior,” CNN reported. At issue is a nondisclosure agreement.

“The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable.” Avenatti tweeted on March 16. “Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated.”

Avenatti also tweeted a photo of what looks like a CD or DVD, claiming it contained evidence that proves Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump.

If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta pic.twitter.com/eCkU0JBZaR — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 23, 2018 Michael Cohen: The president’s longtime attorney has admitted to making a payment to Daniels in 2016, CNN reported. Cohen has accused Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement by discussing the alleged affair. Anderson Cooper: The longtime news host conducted the interview with Daniels earlier this month. He also interviewed McDougal on his “Anderson Cooper 360” show on CNN. “60 Minutes” airs at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on CBS stations and on CBSN, the network’s digital streaming news service.

