  • Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ADELANTO, Calif. - Strong winds blew a bounce house with a 9-year-old boy inside it into highway traffic Saturday afternoon, investigators said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The boy, who has not been identified, fell out of the bounce house after it rolled about .2 miles along Highway 395 around 3:12 p.m. and hit a vehicle traveling south, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department

    TRENDING NOW:

    The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, officials said. The driver was not injured but “was shook up from the ordeal,” officials said.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant staff brightens Mother's Day for woman eating alone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan police force swears in cat as first ‘pawfficer'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo owners charged after taking bear to Dairy Queen drive-through