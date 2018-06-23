  • Superman trades cape for badge: Dean Cain sworn in as reserve police officer in Idaho

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Superman has changed uniforms.

    Actor Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the show “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” was recently sworn in as a reserve officer in Idaho, Fox News reported.

    Cain, 51, was sworn in as a reserve for the St. Anthony Police Department, Fox News reported. The Idaho State Police tweeted the news Tuesday, showing a series of photos of the swearing-in ceremony.

     

