Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonya Sotomayor is recovering after she broke her shoulder in a fall at her home, a court spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Sotomayor injured her left shoulder in the fall, which happened Monday, court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told The Hill.
“Justice Sotomayor plans to continue with her schedule as usual,” Arberg said. “She will wear a sling for several weeks and will undergo physical therapy.”
Sotomayor, 63, attended a court argument session Monday, Bloomberg reported. The court was scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on an internet sales tax case, according to CNN.
Sotomayor joined the nation’s highest court in 2009 after she was nominated by then-President Barack Obama.
