  • Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested decades after serial rapes, murders: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Authorities are poised to announce an arrest Wednesday in the decades-old search for the man dubbed the Golden State Killer, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested decades after serial rapes,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Audi recalls 1.2 million vehicles due to faulty coolant pumps

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lemon-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for one week only

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into…