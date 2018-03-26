  • Suspicious packages found at D.C. area military bases, reports say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI is investigating several suspicious packages delivered to military bases in the Washington, D.C. area Monday, according to multiple media outlets.

    A package containing explosive material was sent to Fort McNair in Washington and a second package was sent to Fort Belvoir in Virginia, according to CNN.

    Scanning machines at both bases detected the packages, CNN reported.

    No injuries were reported.

    The FBI is examining the materials at its lab in Quantico, Virginia.

