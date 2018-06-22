Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston suspended for first 3 games of NFL season, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston will reportedly be suspended for the first three games of the upcoming NFL season for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The news was first announced by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL is planning to suspend Buccaneers’ QB Jameis Winston the first three games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2018
ESPN’s Tallahassee host Jeff Cameron initially reported Winston was bracing to be suspended - and he will be.
The suspension stems from an alleged incident involving Winston and a female Uber driver in March 2016, after she accused Winston of grabbing her private parts. Despite the incident allegedly happening in 2016, the NFL opened an investigation in November 2017.
“I wasn’t just creeped out … I was frozen,” the driver, identified as just “Kate,” told Buzzfeed Sports in November.
Winston has not yet been notified of the suspension, according to Schefter, but that could change relatively soon.
“One source said Winston could be notified as early as Friday, but others think it will be handed down sometime in the next week, per sources,” Schefter said.
“Last month, multiple sources said they did not expect Winston to be disciplined, but whatever the facts were unnerved the NFL.”
