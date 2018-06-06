'Tank-like' military personnel carrier leads police on chase through streets of Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. - A tracked armored military vehicle led police on a two-hour chase after it was stolen from Fort Pickett in Virginia Tuesday evening.
The incident began just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when an unidentified male drove the vehicle off the National Guard base.
The vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, was not equipped with weapons and was only able to travel around 40 mph.
Bystanders captured the chase on social media:
This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk— Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018
So someone stole a M113 from Fort Pickett, VA and currently on Interstate 95.— usawtfm6 (@usawtfm6) June 6, 2018
Armored vehicle stolen from Fort Pickett that police chased accross central Virginia is stopped on Broad street between City Hall and Capitol Square pic.twitter.com/VZzPUWbUyR— Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 6, 2018
Police told WWBT that there were no accidents associated with the chase.
It was eventually stopped around 9:40 p.m. and the driver surrendered.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}