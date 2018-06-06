0 Teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking teen boy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A former criminal justice teacher at a Georgia high school has pleaded guilty to one federal count of sex trafficking a minor.

Former Ware County High School teacher Tracy Wayne Crosby, 42, of Waycross, now faces no less than 10 years of imprisonment and up to life imprisonment, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

If released from federal custody, Crosby will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under the court's supervised release for no less than five years up to life.

Crosby, who was also a part-time deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, used his cellphone to communicate with a 16-year-old boy online, according to the DOJ release.

Crosby agreed to meet with the boy to have sex in exchange for $10, according to the release.

ActionNewsJax previously reported that on Nov. 29, 2017, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Waterfront Park in Woodbine regarding an incident with a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies said they spoke with the mother of the teen, who told them she witnessed Crosby having a "a sexual relationship" with her son at the park.

The minor had left home and wouldn't tell his mother exactly where he was going, police said at the time.

Crosby admitted to federal agents that he had sex with the boy more than once, according to the DOJ release.

Crosby is now awaiting his sentencing hearing.

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678, which is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with HSI, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

