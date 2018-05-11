Teacher told students to throw rocks at child to teach lesson, police say

FORREST CITY, Ark. - Video shows children throwing rocks at another child who screams in pain under a teacher's supervision, police said.
A teacher at Teach N Tend Daycare in Forrest City, Arkansas, went to police April 26 after noticing another teacher tell students to throw rocks at a four-year-old who did not sit down when directed.
The woman said she and other workers were outside with kids when she noticed the teacher tell a child to sit down. The four-year-old allegedly picked up some rocks and threw them on the ground.
The other teacher then told students to throw rocks at the boy to teach him a lesson, according to the report. The students listened and the troubling video shows at least a half-dozen children pelting the other child with rocks.
The complainant took video of the alleged incident as it happened. She emailed the video to police.
The officer watched the video and entered the following excerpt into a police report:
"I observed approximately six toddlers throwing rocks at a white male toddler. The toddler is kneed down covering his face crying. A background voice says, 'He'll learn to stop, OK that's enough.'"
The teacher in question spoke with police. She told investigators the kids threw rocks all the time, and she didn't recall letting someone throw rocks at another child.
