Teen accused of recording classmates' sex act in school bathroom faces felony charge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old Georgia high school student was arrested after police say he recorded two teens during a sex act in a school bathroom stall.
Police told WSB-TV that Kyle Bahner, 17, reached over a closed stall with his phone at Harrison High School in Cobb County and recorded sexual acts between a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy without their knowledge before sharing it with friends.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by the station, an assistant principal discovered the video last Wednesday and told police. The warrant said the video was spread on social media, air drop and group chats.
Police told WSB-TV that the sex acts were consensual.
Bahner has been charged with eavesdropping-surveillance, which is considered a felony. WSB-TV reported that he was bailed out by a family member Thursday morning.
John Stafford, senior executive director for the Cobb County School District, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the incident “has been thoroughly investigated by school administrators and the school district police” and that “appropriate action” has been taken.
