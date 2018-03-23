Teen crashes through driver's education office during road test

BUFFALO, Minn. - A teenager in Buffalo, Minnesota, may not be road-ready, yet, after crashing into the building of the driver’s license exam office.
The 17-year-old was taking her road test Wednesday afternoon when “she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse,” police said in a Facebook post.
“This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building,” the post said.
A photo of the scene shows the vehicle partly inside the office with bricks and shattered glass littering the sidewalk.
A 60-year-old woman, identified as the license examiner, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The teen driver was not injured and she wasn’t charged in the accident, but it’s a safe beat she didn’t pass her driver’s test.
