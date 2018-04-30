0 Teen driver accused of running down pedestrians; woman, dog killed

MEDFORD, Mass. - A teenager is in custody Monday morning after being accused of running down pedestrians and a dog in Medford, Massachusetts.

The chaotic incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Emerald and Spring streets when, according to investigators, the unidentified male driver hit and killed a woman.

After that, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Police Chief Leo Sacco said the teen continued to travel on Spring Street where he then hit a man and woman who were walking a dog.

“I heard the engine rev as it got closer to the corner and that’s when I heard the impact,” said Mike Corrado, an employee at Ronny's Place. "First thing I saw was a man on the ground asking to call 911 as soon as we could. And I saw what looked like a dog on its side. It didn’t seem to be moving. I saw a woman on the ground rolling around on the ground looking like she was in terrible pain.”

People leave candles, prayers in Medford after officials say teen driver was involved in a string of deadly crashes. Live reports @boston25 pic.twitter.com/i0go02HGjk — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) April 30, 2018

The dog was killed, and the two victims were taken to a hospital.

“I’m shaken more than anything because it could have been me going out there to do a delivery or grab something, it could have been anyone," Corrado said.

The teen eventually stopped after crashing into a Citizen’s Bank near Yeoman’s Avenue and was taken into custody by police.

The driver’s identity has not been released because of his age, according to police.

