Teen says he was attacked over MAGA hat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Texas teen says he was assaulted for wearing his Make America Great Again hat and the whole thing was caught on video.
The video shows Hunter Richard, 16, having a drink thrown into his face by an unidentified man after Richard said the man ripped the hat from his head, WOAI reported.
Richard was having a meal at a Whataburger in San Antonio Tuesday when the man allegedly assaulted the teen before leaving the restaurant with Richard’s hat, WOAI reported.
The teen says he wishes the man would have just talked to him instead of yelling profanities at him.
“I support my president and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” Hunter told WOAI.
Richards had posted the video to social media, but has since removed it after getting more than a million views.
A report about the alleged incident has been filed with police, WOAI reported.
