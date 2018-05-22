  • Teen takes late boyfriend's father to senior prom

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MERCERSBURG, Pa. - It was supposed to be the dance of a lifetime, but a Pennsylvania teen’s boyfriend passed away before prom day arrived.

    Carter Brown died last month when he was heading home from college to surprise his girlfriend Kaylee Suders.  He was killed when his car crossed the centerline and was hit head-on, The Associated Press reported.

    They had been dating for more than a year, the Centre Daily Times reported.

    A month after his death, Suders was planning on skipping the formal dance. That was until Brown’s father, Robert, asked his son’s girlfriend if he could go with her, the AP reported.

    “I was kind of surprised before he asked me, and it was really, really heartwarming,” Suders told the Centre Daily Times. “I didn’t have to think about it. I definitely said ‘yes.’ It was so great of him to ask me.”

    In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa.
    Kelly Brown via AP

    Brown had to get permission from officials at James Buchanan High School to attend. On the night of the dance, Brown and Suders posed for photos, even adding a photos of Carter to some of the poses. They also went to dinner to T.G.I. Fridays, the site of Suder’s and Carter’s first date, the Centre Daily Times reported.

