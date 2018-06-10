Tennessee couple dies in crash after attending cousin's funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple was killed in an single-car crash Saturday as they left a relative’s funeral, WSMV reported.
Troy Jenkins, 49, and his wife, Cameo Sanders-Jenkins, 38, both of Pegram, pulled out of a church parking lot after the funeral of their cousin, which ended around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Troy Jenkins was driving a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro when it hit a rock wall northwest of Nashville, WSMV reported. Police said speed appeared to be the main cause of the crash. While the Jenkinses were wearing seat belts and there was evidence of braking, they wore only lap belts due to the age of the Camaro, WSMV reported.
Troy Jenkins was a maintenance worker for a property management company, while Sanders-Jenkins was a real estate broker, The Tennessean reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}