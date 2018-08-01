  • Tequila thieves steal over $2,000 worth of Patron from Florida Sam's Club, police say

    By: Kevin Williams, WFTV.com

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford police said they are looking for thieves who walked out of a local Sam’s Club with stolen tequila, WFTV reported.

    A lot of stolen tequila.

    According to police, the thieves stole several cases of Patron tequila from the retailer July 27, around 5:30 p.m.

    Police said the thieves got away with 72 bottles of the tequila, which have an estimated value of $2,437.20.

    Officers posted surveillance photos of the thieves on Facebook.

    Sanford police ask anyone with information to contact them at 407-688-5070.

     
     

