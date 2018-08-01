Tequila thieves steal over $2,000 worth of Patron from Florida Sam's Club, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford police said they are looking for thieves who walked out of a local Sam’s Club with stolen tequila, WFTV reported.
A lot of stolen tequila.
According to police, the thieves stole several cases of Patron tequila from the retailer July 27, around 5:30 p.m.
Police said the thieves got away with 72 bottles of the tequila, which have an estimated value of $2,437.20.
Officers posted surveillance photos of the thieves on Facebook.
Sanford police ask anyone with information to contact them at 407-688-5070.
