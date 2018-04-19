0 Texas high school senior takes his mom to the prom

Taking your mom to your high school prom would raise eyebrows around school, but for a Texas high school senior it was a no-brainer.

Joe Moreno said his mother, Vanessa Moreno, missed her prom because she dropped out of high school to give birth to him. When this year’s prom was scheduled at Collegiate High School in Corpus Christi, Joe made good on a promise he made years ago, KIII reported. Mom went to the prom as Joe’s date.

"I'm trying to persuade him, 'Hey, take somebody else. Take somebody. This is your prom. Like, we can have our memories somewhere else,'” Vanessa told KIII. “And he kept on. 'No, I'm taking you.'"

Vanessa said her son has been saying he was going to take her to the prom since he was very young, but she never thought he’d go through with it.

"I really love talking about my family,” Joe told KIII. “It's something that I'm really passionate about. I'm really passionate about who I am. I love who I am; so, when I bring my mom, everyone knows I love my mom.

“I tell them about it, and they are all really supportive and really loving of the idea.”

Joe tweeted photos from the dance, and they went viral. His tweet has been retweeted more than 31,000 times and has more than 180,000 likes.

"Twenty likes. Then 100. Then 200. It just blew up. It was crazy,” Joe said. “To 1,000! Then when I woke up the next day, 12,000! That whole day just went crazy.”

Vanessa told KIII she has received many positive responses from friends and from mothers nationwide.

"I've had so many messages (from) mothers that can relate to my story, and say that I've raised a good gentleman, and that made me feel good," she told KIII.

Joe will graduate in May and plans to go to college to become an oncologist, KIII reported.

