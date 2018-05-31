Texas man wanted for killing girlfriend's pet lizard, deputies say

HOUSTON - Police in Harris County, Texas, are asking for the public’s help find a man they say killed his girlfriend’s pet lizard.
Deyonta Dennis, 29, is accused of killing his girlfriend’s bearded dragon during a fight in April.
He locked his then-girlfriend out of her apartment and then killed her pet bearded dragon lizard with his bare hands. pic.twitter.com/tRFZEbCUDl
Deputies said Dennis locked his girlfriend out of her apartment and killed the animal with his bare hands.
A necropsy was performed on the lizard and revealed that the pet had a broken leg, jaw and spine, KTRK reported.
The woman told deputies that Dennis had threatened to hurt the lizard in the past.
