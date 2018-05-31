  • Texas man wanted for killing girlfriend's pet lizard, deputies say

    HOUSTON - Police in Harris County, Texas, are asking for the public’s help find a man they say killed his girlfriend’s pet lizard.

    Deyonta Dennis, 29, is accused of killing his girlfriend’s bearded dragon during a fight in April.

    Deputies said Dennis locked his girlfriend out of her apartment and killed the animal with his bare hands.

    A necropsy was performed on the lizard and revealed that the pet had a broken leg, jaw and spine, KTRK reported.

    The woman told deputies that Dennis had threatened to hurt the lizard in the past. 

