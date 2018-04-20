  • Texas schoolwork asking for 'positive aspects' of slave life 'unacceptable'

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    U.S. Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-San Antonio, took to Twitter on Thursday to call out a San Antonio school assignment about slavery that he called “unacceptable.” 

    Castro tweeted an image of the assignment, which asked students to list both positive and negative aspects to living as a slave. 

    The charter school where the assignment came from, Great Hearts, has since responded in a statement on Facebook saying that it would conduct an audit of the textbook the assignment at its Monte Vista North campus came from and decide whether or not to use the textbook in the future. The statement also said that the assignment had only been used by one teacher, at one campus: 

    "We fully intend to make sure something like this does not happen again and will keep parents posted as we address this issue further," Great Hearts said of the incident.

