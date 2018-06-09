Texas teen who was paralyzed walks at graduation ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas teen who was paralyzed last summer vowed she would walk for her graduation. Thursday night, she made good on her promise.
Morgan Coultress graduated from Health Careers High School in San Antonio and got a standing ovation from the crowd and her fellow students, KSAT reported.
Coultress underwent thyroid surgery for a genetic disease, but complications caused her to lose her ability to walk, the television station reported.
After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 12 months, I accomplished my goal of walking the stage at my graduation 💛✨ All glory to God pic.twitter.com/l5GAMUDSDu— MoMo (@aeonianlife) June 8, 2018
After beginning therapy, she was able to walk without crutches. Her next goal is to compete in cross country events again, KSAT reported.
A month ago, Coultress was featured in a viral video when she walked to surprise her prom date.
>> Watch: Texas teen walks for first time in months, stuns prom date
Tarik Garcia, her friend and prom date last month, said Coultress’ positive attitude has helped her.
“She's always been a super positive person. She's one of the best people I know. She has not a single bad bone in her body,” Garcia told KSAT. “After seeing her struggle through so much and finally being able to do what we talked about so many months ago.”
