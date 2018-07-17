Texas woman accused of biting off, swallowing part of victim's nose

HOUSTON - A Texas woman was arrested and charged with assault after police say she bit off and swallowed part of another woman's nose.
According to KTRK, the victim, identified only as "Tatiana," said the incident happened last week after she, her neighbor and the neighbor's guest came back to Tatiana's home after a night out. When the neighbor's guest, 41-year-old Jessica Collins of Conroe, "demanded more alcohol and cigarettes," Tatiana said she asked her to leave, KTRK reported.
That's when Collins attacked her, Tatiana said.
"I didn't have time to react, to push her away," said Tatiana, who claimed that Collins then bit off a portion of her nose.
Tatiana told KTRK that she didn't know the extent of her injury until the ambulance ride to the hospital. She said she called her husband, screaming, "I don't have a nose! I'm 28 years old and I don't have a nose anymore!"
Tatiana said she will need plastic surgery for her injury.
Collins was released from jail Monday after posting bond.
Here's the accused attacker. Her name is Jessica Collins. She's charged with assault. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qnVSOywFy3— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) July 16, 2018
