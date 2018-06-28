  • ‘That's a child:' See body camera footage moment missing 2-year-old girl is found

    By: WSBTV.com and Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Search crews have a happy ending as they find a missing 2-year-old girl who was reported missing.

    Investigators told WJCL that Kamiyah Vicks disappeared Tuesday night after her mother was hospitalized. 

    Members of the Savannah Police department found the little girl near a tree after a six-hour search. The moment of Kamiyah’s discovery was caught on body camera. One member of the force heard her cries and said “That’s a child. That’s a child” as he ran to her. Another member of the search crew scooped her up and made sure she was OK, while a third gave her water after her long ordeal.

    The officer holding her asks, “Are you ready to see your mama?”

    Kamiyah had a few scrapes and was dehydrated. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, WJCL reported

     

    Police are still trying to find out how she got into the woods, WJCL reported.

