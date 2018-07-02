0 The 2018 ESPY Awards: What time, what channel, who is nominated?

ESPN will once again honor athletes and celebrate everything sports when the 26th ESPY Awards air on July 18.

Race car driver Danica Patrick has been tapped to host the evening’s events. Patrick will be the first woman to host the annual event.

Along with awards for best college and pro athletes, ESPN will honor former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

The award was named for former North Carolina State Basketball coach Jim Valvano who died from cancer in 1993. Kelly is battling cancer now.

ESPN announced the network will break with tradition this year to award the Best Coach Award posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding students from bullets when a gunman attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

ESPN also announced they will award the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to the hundreds of athletes who came forward to speak out about the sexual abuse suffered at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar. Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of female gymnasts in his position as USA Gymnastics national team doctor and an osteopathic physician at Michigan State University.

Here’s what you need to know about the show.

What time is it on?

The show begins at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 18.

What channel?

The awards show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Live streaming and social media?

The 2017 ESPYs can be viewed online at WatchESPN. Or you can follow the ESPY ceremony on Twitter @ESPYS.

Who is hosting?

Race car driver Danica Patrick will be hosting.

Who is nominated?

Check out the complete list of 2018 ESPYS nominations and vote on some by clicking here.

