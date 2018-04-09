'The Wire's' David Simon developing series set during Spanish Civil War

David Simon, creator of “The Wire,” is developing a miniseries set during the Spanish Civil War, Variety reported.
“A Dry Run” will be a dramatic series that follows members of the Abraham Lincoln Battalion, a unit that came to Spain from the United States to fight against fascism during the Spanish Civil War. That conflict has been seen as a dry run for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi armies, who participated in the conflict and gained experience that would prove valuable during World War II.
Simon, whose current show “The Deuce” is on HBO, is collaborating with Mediapro, a multimedia communications group in Spain, Variety reported.
Initially, creators envision the show as a six-hour miniseries, but that could change, Mediapro founder Jaume Roures told Variety.
“A Dry Run” offers a “compelling and tragic narrative,” Simon told Variety, adding that the “Spanish struggle against fascism and the misuse of capitalism as a bulwark to totalitarianism” represent “the preeminent political narrative of the 20th century.”
