T.I. arrested for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness in Georgia

ATLANTA - Rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning in Henry County in Georgia, WSB reported.
Henry County police told WSB that T.I. was arrested around 4 a.m.
According to police, T.I. -- whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr. -- was returning to the gated community where he lives around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.
TRENDING NOW:
- Friends remember Aliquippa woman killed in 'crime of passion' or 'jealousy'
- Angel floating over truck captured on security camera in stunning video
- Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman
- VIDEO: Red alert declared in Hawaii, Kilauea eruption "imminent"
“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police.
At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard.
The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.
According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
He’s since bonded out.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}