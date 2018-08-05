Time capsule found under Confederate statue reveals Civil War-era memorabilia

NEW ORLEANS - A time capsule found underneath a Confederate statue was opened at the Louisiana State Museum on Friday, revealing cash, documents, a newspaper and a flag, CNN reported.
The contents were found July 25 in a copper box that was placed inside the base of the statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, WWL reported.
Other items found included photos of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, medals, ribbons and other paper items related to New Orleans, CNN reported.
Opening up a time capsule that was hidden in the Beauregard pedestal over 100 years ago pic.twitter.com/9GuGOWCu6l— Kellie Sanchez (@kelliemsanchez) August 3, 2018
The statue was taken down by a crane in July 2017 in New Orleans. The time capsule was placed in the pedestal of the statue on Nov. 14, 1918, a year before the Beauregard statue was placed outside City Park in New Orleans, WDSU reported.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser revealed the contents of the time capsule on Friday, the television station reported.
Closer picture of the money pulled out of the time capsule pic.twitter.com/dfZViyAnYc— Kellie Sanchez (@kelliemsanchez) August 3, 2018
