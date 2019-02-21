Toddler's corn dog dance to Beyonce's ‘Crazy in Love' goes viral

RENO, Nev. - All she needed was a corn dog and a catchy Beyonce like “Crazy in Love” song and a 2-year-old Nevada girl is now an internet sensation.
Baylor Mooney seems like a natural in the dance video her mom, Brooke Mooney, recorded.
“And it is just funny because the corn dog is what everyone loves about the video,” Mooney told KOLO-TV.
Mooney said she initially posted the video just for family and friends, but they urged her to release it to the public, so she did.
The video now has millions of hits on Facebook and Twitter.
