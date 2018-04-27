  • Tom Brokaw accused of making unwanted sexual advances against former colleagues

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Legendary NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw is denying allegations he made unwanted sexual advances toward two former colleagues in the 1990s.

    According to the Washington Post, former NBC correspondent Linda Vester said the now retired Brokaw made sexual advances, including “a forcible attempt to kiss her,” two separate times when she was in her 20s. She told the Post she did not report the incidents to management at the time.

    Brokaw, in a statement from NBC, said he never made advances toward Vester. 

    “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” Brokaw said.

    “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures toward her, at that time or any other,” he said.

    Vester said she did not report the incidents at the time because she was afraid of losing her job.

    Brokaw, 78 and retired from the anchor chair in 2004, also denied a second allegation from a young production assistant, who accused him of making unwelcome advances toward her also in the ‘90s.

    These latest allegations follow the firing of longtime NBC anchor Matt Lauer last year after revelations of sexual misconduct against several female colleagues over a period of years.

    Tom Brokaw, former NBC anchor and author, speaks at the American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times debut gala at Smithsonian American Art Museum on May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi)

