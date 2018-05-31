Tom Cruise teases filming of ‘Top Gun' sequel on Instagram, Twitter

According to the latest social media post from Tom Cruise, the “Top Gun” sequel is officially in production.
Deadline reported that the actor tweeted a photo of his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in his Navy fighter jet gear, holding a helmet as he looks back at a jet. On top of the image in bold white text is “Feel the need,” referencing a famous line from the original 1986 film.
The photo was also posted on Cruise’s Instagram page, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”
#Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018
Cruise confirmed the sequel was happening in May 2017 while on an Australian morning talk show. The next month, in June, he told “Access Hollywood” the sequel wouldn’t be called “Top Gun 2.”
“It’s called ‘Top Gun Maverick,’” he said. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}