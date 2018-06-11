  • Tony Awards 2018: Robert De Niro blasts Trump in bleeped comments

    NEW YORK - Actor Robert De Niro let viewers of the 2018 Tony Awards know exactly how he feels about President Donald Trump, lobbing profanity at the commander in chief after taking the stage during Sunday night's broadcast.

    "I'm just going to say one thing: [Expletive] Trump!" said De Niro, who was introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance of "My Hometown."

    "It's no longer, 'Down with Trump.' It's, '[Expletive] Trump!'" De Niro added.

    CBS censored the language in its broadcast of the awards ceremony, but the audience at New York's Radio City Music Hall heard every word, The Associated Press reported. Many responded with a standing ovation.

    According to Deadline, a spokeswoman for CBS addressed the controversy in a statement, calling De Niro's insult "unscripted and unexpected." 

    "The offensive language was deleted from the broadcast," the spokeswoman said.

