Tour buses banned from 'Full House' residence in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - “Full House” fans will need to find alternative methods to see the exterior of the iconic San Francisco home.
KGO reported that neighbors asked the board of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to do something about the influx of tourists who have blocked driveways and caused traffic hazards along Broderkick Street, where the house is located.
“Since the promotion of the house, we have counted between 1,000 to 1,500 visitors or more on a busy day,” Carla Hashagen, a neighbor, told the board, according to KGP. “They come in cars, Uber and Lyft, tour buses, Go-Cars, bikes and motorcycles.”
The Associated Press reported that the SFMTA voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles that seat nine or more people from the street.
Despite the association of the house’s exterior with the sitcom, only the outside of the house was used in the show. It’s also not one of the famous “Painted Ladies” -- colorful Victorian homes -- seen in the show intro.
“Full House” aired from 1987 to 1995. “Fuller House,” a reboot of the show, first aired on Netflix in 2016.
In 2016, Jeff Franklin, the creator of the show, bought the house for $4.15 million. It was built in 1883.
