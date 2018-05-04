Tow to Go by AAA provides safe alternative for impaired drivers

Revelers set to enjoy some cerveza, a mojito or sangria for Cinco de Mayo in nine different states can relax if they drink too much Saturday.
AAA is offering Tow to Go, a program that has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers in the Southwest and Midwest since it began in 1998.
According to the AAA website, the service is available to members and non-members of the auto club. A tow truck dispatched by AAA will transport the driver and vehicle home or somewhere safe within a 10-mile radius.
The Tow to Go service is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend).
The service will be available through 6 a.m. Sunday, AAA said on its website.
