Truck fatally hits two children at mud bogging event, officials say

Two children, 15 and 10 years old, were hit and killed at a mudding event in Middle Georgia when a driver lost control of his truck due to a mechanical failure, the Georgia State Patrol said.
An 11-year-old was hit and injured in the incident Saturday night at the South Creek Mud Boggin’ in Milledgeville, according to the GSP.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the driver of a 1988 Chevrolet S10 was completing his run through the mud pit and preparing to exit, GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said.
“The throttle of the vehicle stuck, the driver was unable to slow down, and he lost control of his vehicle as he exited the mud pit,” she said.
“The vehicle traveled through a cabled area and struck three small children before it overturned and came to an uncontrolled stop.”
The 11-year-old was flown to a medical facility in Jacksonville, Florida. The others were pronounced dead at the scene.
No identities have been released. The GSP is conducting an investigation.
“Our Mud Boggin’ family is heartbroken,” event officials said on Facebook. “There are no words that can ever be said to even begin to express our sorrow.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}