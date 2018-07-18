0 Trump announces changes to new, $3.9B Air Force One

President Donald Trump has confirmed reports of major updates to Air Force One.

In an interview with CBS News Tuesday, he said the plane will have changes inside and out, including a bolder paint scheme.

“Boeing gave us a good deal. And we were able to take that,” Trump said. “But I said, ‘I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?’ And we’re not. Red, white and blue.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the $3.9 billion contract with Seattle-based The Boeing Company for the manufacturing and engineering of two aircraft.

“Air Force One is going to be incredible,” Trump said. “It’s gonna be the top of the line. The top in the world and it’s gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

Trump added that the contract was a good deal, saying he saved $1.5 billion.

The Associated Press reported in February that the price includes work to modify two 747-800 commercial planes with equipment needed for the presidential aircraft, such as a secure communications suite, self-defense system, medical facility and electrical power upgrades. It will also include work to build and develop the two planes.

“Boeing is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers,” the company said in a statement Feb. 27. “President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people.”

Work on the aircraft will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

“I hate to say this, it’s gonna be a long time,” Trump told CBS News. “It’s a very complex project. But by the time it gets built, you're gonna have many presidents, hopefully, use it and enjoy it.”

