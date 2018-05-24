  • Trump appears on 'Fox and Friends,' talks MS-13, immigration, North Korea

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BETHPAGE, N.Y. - President Donald Trump is discussing MS-13, immigration, North Korea and the NFL’s new policy on national anthem protests in an interview airing this morning on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 6:44 a.m. Thursday: 

    • On a possible summit with North Korea: “If that happens, it’ll be a great thing for North Korea. Most importantly, it would be a great thing for the world,” Trump said, adding that he’d like denuclearization to be “done immediately, but physically, a phase-in may be a little bit necessary.”
    • On former FBI Director James Comey: “I would actually say, how is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused this country,” Trump said, adding: “I’ve done a great service for this country by getting rid of [Comey], by firing him.”

    Update 6:15 a.m. Thursday: 

    • On MS-13: Trump called members of MS-13 “stone cold killers” and said Democrats are “sticking up” for the gang.

     

     

    • On immigration: “The whole system is corrupt,” Trump said, adding that he would only approve a congressional plan to bring back DACA if “it includes a wall, a real wall.” 
    • On the economy: "We have a great economy – probably the best economy the country's ever had."
    • On NFL national anthem protests: “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Otherwise, you shouldn’t be playing; you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

    ORIGINAL STORY: President Donald Trump will discuss North Korea, immigration and the NFL's new policy on national anthem protests in an interview airing this morning on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

    Brian Kilmeade's interview with Trump was taped Wednesday in Bethpage, New York, after the president appeared at a forum about MS-13, The Hill reported

    Trump tweeted about the interview Wednesday night.

    "Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy!" he wrote.

