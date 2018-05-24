Trump appears on 'Fox and Friends,' talks MS-13, immigration, North Korea

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - President Donald Trump is discussing MS-13, immigration, North Korea and the NFL’s new policy on national anthem protests in an interview airing this morning on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”
Jamie Dupree: Trump renews attacks on Russia probe as lawmakers see documents
Here are the latest updates:
Update 6:44 a.m. Thursday:
- On a possible summit with North Korea: “If that happens, it’ll be a great thing for North Korea. Most importantly, it would be a great thing for the world,” Trump said, adding that he’d like denuclearization to be “done immediately, but physically, a phase-in may be a little bit necessary.”
Trump on denuclearization of North Korea: I would like to have it done immediately. Physically, a phase-in may be necessary. pic.twitter.com/kbx2YOP9yk— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 24, 2018
- On former FBI Director James Comey: “I would actually say, how is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused this country,” Trump said, adding: “I’ve done a great service for this country by getting rid of [Comey], by firing him.”
President @realDonaldTrump: "I've done a great service for this country by getting rid of [@Comey], by firing him." pic.twitter.com/lpXkP3qJ5J— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2018
Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?— James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018
Update 6:15 a.m. Thursday:
- On MS-13: Trump called members of MS-13 “stone cold killers” and said Democrats are “sticking up” for the gang.
President @realDonaldTrump on MS-13: "These are vicious killers and they shouldn't be allowed into the country. The laws are horrible." https://t.co/E2IgrfvG7o pic.twitter.com/jZAcgFCl2L— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2018
- On immigration: “The whole system is corrupt,” Trump said, adding that he would only approve a congressional plan to bring back DACA if “it includes a wall, a real wall.”
President @realDonaldTrump on potential immigration bill: "Unless it includes a wall...and unless it includes very strong border security, there will be no approvals from me." pic.twitter.com/Obbt1MKyzy— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2018
- On the economy: "We have a great economy – probably the best economy the country's ever had."
President @realDonaldTrump: "We have a great economy– probably the best economy the country's ever had." pic.twitter.com/FAJqxsV2c4— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2018
- On NFL national anthem protests: “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Otherwise, you shouldn’t be playing; you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
ORIGINAL STORY: President Donald Trump will discuss North Korea, immigration and the NFL's new policy on national anthem protests in an interview airing this morning on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."
Brian Kilmeade's interview with Trump was taped Wednesday in Bethpage, New York, after the president appeared at a forum about MS-13, The Hill reported.
Trump tweeted about the interview Wednesday night.
"Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy!" he wrote.
Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
