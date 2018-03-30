0 Trump calls Roseanne Barr after series premiere gets high ratings

Roseanne Barr’s series reboot was so impressive, she got a call from President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

The return of “Roseanne” on ABC Tuesday night pulled in 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults aged 18-49, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Wednesday, Barr received a telephone call from Trump, CNN reported. While the White House did not provide any details about the call, Trump mentioned it during a speech Thursday night in Cleveland, CNN reported.

“Look at Roseanne, I called her yesterday. Look at her ratings. Look at her ratings,” Trump said. “I got a call from Mark Burnett, he did ‘The Apprentice.’ He’s a great guy. He said, ‘Donald, I called just to say hello and to tell you did you see Roseanne’s ratings?’ I said, ‘How big where they?’ They were unbelievable. Over 18 million people. And it was about us.”

Barr, a vocal Trump supporter in real life and on the sitcom’s reboot, said she was excited to take the call from the White House.

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr told “Good Morning America” during a telephone call, People reported. “They said, ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us.

"We just kind of had a private conversation," Barr said. “But you know, we talked about a lot of things. He's just happy for me. I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years. So, it was just a friendly conversation about work, and you know, television and ratings.”

"Roseanne" originally ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, CNN reported. It portrays the fictional blue-collar Conner family, who live in Illinois.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.