0 Trump says he won't back G-7 statement, slams Trudeau; Merkel shares tense photo

LA MALBAIE, Quebec -

President Donald Trump announced Saturday evening that he won't endorse a G-7 statement on fair trade while lashing out at Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau in a pair of heated tweets.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau told media outlets that leaders from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan had reached an agreement on the statement, or "communique," amid recent spats over trade and tariffs, NBC News and The Associated Press reported.

"We acknowledge that free, fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment, while creating reciprocal benefits, are key engines for growth and job creation," the statement said, NBC News reported.

>> PREVIOUSLY: Jamie Dupree: President Trump trades barbs with allies on eve of G-7 Summit

But that all changed after Trudeau's announcement about the agreement, during which he said: "As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around."

"Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" Trump posted Saturday evening after leaving the G-7 summit early to travel to Singapore for a highly anticipated summit with North Korea.

>> Read more trending news

In a second tweet, he added: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

>> See the tweets here

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Earlier Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a photo on Instagram of a tense moment at the G-7 summit. In the now-viral image, Merkel faces Trump with her hands on a table as Trump looks forward with his arms crossed.

"Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions," the caption read, along with the hashtag #G7Charlevoix.

>> See the photo here

Read more here or here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.