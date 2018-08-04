Two hurt in flaming drink mishap at Gordon Ramsay restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Two diners were burned by a flaming drink at Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review.
The drink in question was a tiki-style drink called the Rum Donkey, a spokesperson for Caesars Palace confirmed.
According to the restaurant’s online menu, the $14 drink includes Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passionfruit.
In a statement to the Las Vegas Review, Caesars Entertainment stated that the Rum Donkey is served at “the finest restaurants worldwide without incident,” but Hell’s Kitchen has stopped serving the drink “out of an abundance of caution.”
Fire officials confirmed the July 2 incident but could not comment on injuries, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The group also wished the injured diners well, and hoped for their “speedy recovery.”
