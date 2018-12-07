Tyler Perry pays off $434K in layaway items at two Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Tyler Perry is spreading a little holiday cheer, announcing on Twitter Thursday afternoon that he has paid for the layaway items for everyone at two Atlanta-area Walmarts.
“I was trying to do this anonymously,” Perry said in a video posted on Twitter. “You know nothing stays secret these days.”
Perry said anyone who has layaway items at the Walmart at 844 Cleveland Ave. in East Point or at the store at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, will find he has paid for all of them almost in full, WSB-TV reported.
“You gotta go into the Walmart, get your layaway and pay a penny, one penny and you get your layaway,” Perry said in the post. “I know its (sic) hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to this.”
“So, God bless you, go get your stuff and merry Christmas,” Perry said at the end of the video.
I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018
