0 Tyler Perry's former Georgia mansion back up for sale for $25 million

Entrepreneur and evangelist David Turner has placed his opulent Buckhead mansion up for sale at $25 million just two years after purchasing it from film and TV mogul Tyler Perry.

Turner bought the home from Perry for $17.5 million in 2016, according to Buckhead.com, which exclusively interviewed him about the purchase.

The French provincial mansion, at 4110 Paces Ferry Road, sits on 17 acres and is nearly 35,000 square feet. Its sale in 2016 was believed to be the priciest purchase of an individual home in Atlanta history.

Why Turner is choosing to sell so soon after purchasing it is unknown. He is pricing it at the same original dollar amount that Perry attempted in 2015. Perry ultimately had to shave off $7.5 million to get the sale done.

The property was once occupied by long-time segregationist Moreton Rollston, who owned an Atlanta motel that refused to integrate. Perry gets great satisfaction out of this. “To have this property was such poetic justice," Perry told New York magazine in 2016.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, an underground ballroom, a parking deck, a separate “hobby house,” an infinity edge swimming pool with bar, a lighted tennis court and a remote control airplane runway.

Perry purchased the property in 2007 for $9 million and spent millions more building it out to the current specifications. At the home, he hosted celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama. Jennifer Brett, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, attended a party there in 2013 and described it here.

Perry now lives in Douglasville, where he owns more than 1,000 acres, while also owning homes in other cities including Los Angeles and New York.

At the time Turner purchased the home, he explained why to Buckhead.com’s Ben Hirsh: “God literally told me to come here. I went online and I saw this house, and that’s when I felt like God told me, ‘This is your house.’”

