  • Tyrese sued by American Express for $61,000

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Tyrese Gibson may be in some legal trouble, because he’s reportedly being sued by a credit card company. 

    American Express is suing the singer for an unpaid balance of $61,071, according to TMZ

    >> Read more trending news 

    Last year, the 39-year-old said he had recently encountered money issues due to a custody battle with his ex-wife over their 10-year-old daughter. 

    Gibson posted a tearful video on Facebook in November revealing that his legal fees totaled nearly $13,000

    According to court documents, he had $884,658 in cash and savings. The report also showed that he spends $7,500 on child support, $14,869 on his mortgage and another nearly $10,000 on groceries. 

    Furthermore, it disclosed that his monthly expenses tally $107,576 but his monthly take-home pay is only $105,686.

    Gibson currently lives in Atlanta and has asked for full custody of his daughter, though he was recently granted 50/50 custody. Gibson and his current wife are expecting their first child together. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tyrese sued by American Express for $61,000

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kilauea volcano eruption: Hundreds of homes destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Non-drinkers more likely to miss work than moderate drinkers, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    NBA Finals 2018: What time, what channel, what are the odds for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Warriors and Cavaliers face off in 4th NBA Finals: Are fans tired yet?