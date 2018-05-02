  • U.S. Border Agents discover tiger smuggled in duffel bag from Mexico

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Border patrol agents in Texas made an unusual discovery -- a tiger cub in a duffel bag.

    They found a young tiger cub, not moving, inside a duffel bag, the Brownsville Herald reported. The three people who were carrying it crossed the Rio Grande, dropped the bag and crossed back into Mexico before border patrol could capture them.

    Agent Marshall Maynard thought he would find drugs in the bag when he opened it, the Herald reported.

    “I responded to some traffic, and that’s when I responded to a duffel bag just sitting on the ground. So that’s when I approached the bag, opened it up and I immediately knew that I had found something special,” Maynard told the Herald.

    Maynard quickly alerted other agents about the tiger cub, which was sedated.

    It was taken to Gladys Porter Zoo, The Monitor reported. But it is not on display. Zoo officials said it is being cared for by zoo veterinarians as they look for a sanctuary for the animal, KGBT reported.

