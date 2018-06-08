U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured, report says

A member of a U.S. training mission in Somalia was killed and four other members of the group were injured when they came under attack by insurgent forces, according to CNN.
The team was attacked with small arms and mortars from an unidentified insurgent group, CNN reported, citing U.S. military officials.
A US service member was killed Friday in southern Somalia, four US military officials tell @barbarastarrcnn.— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 8, 2018
Additionally four US service members were wounded when the team came under attack by mortars and small arms from unknown insurgent forces in the area.
Check back for more on this developing story.
