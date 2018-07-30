  • Usher sells metro Atlanta mansion with climate-controlled treehouse, yoga studio for $1.5M

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - R&B singer Usher has reportedly sold his 8,022-square foot home in Alpharetta, Georgia, which he first bought in 1998 from the legendary music executive L.A. Reid, for $1.5 million.

    Usher has called metro Atlanta home since he and his family moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee when he was 12-years-old.

    The Alpharetta mansion, located inside an exclusive gated community, features seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a climate-controlled treehouse, a private dance studio, yoga studio and more, according to the Blast.

    Usher first put the property on the market for $1.8 million in 2008, then temporarily took it off the market and retried his luck with a starting price of $2.48 million last year.

    A buyer finally purchased the home on July 2 for $1.5 million, the Blast reported. 

    The singer-songwriter also recently listed his $4.2 million Spanish-style urban home in Los Angeles, which is securely tucked inside a gated community near the Sunset Strip.

    In April, the L.A. home was burglarized and more than $820,000 worth of jewelry and cash was stolen, according to Architectural Digest. The house was on the market at the time.

    Neither Usher nor his estranged wife, Grace Miguel, were home at the time of the incident.

