Val Kilmer will be back as Iceman in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    For those who remember the iconic volleyball game from the first “Top Gun,” Val Kilmer will be reprising his role as Tom Cruise’s nemesis in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

    Recently, Cruise shared a photo from the first day of shooting for the upcoming sequel, showing himself in his flight suit, carrying his helmet.

     

    Kilmer has been lobbying to have a part in the sequel, reminding Cruise via Instagram earlier this year that Iceman won the Top Gun Trophy in the original film, USAToday reported

    Kilmer, 58, confirmed last year that he had been battling throat cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter

    Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled to hit the big screen in July 2019. 

    FILE PHOTO; Val Kilmer attends a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kilmer has been confirmed to be in the upcoming sequel to "Top Gun."
    Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

