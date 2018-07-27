0 Video of man with cerebral palsy visiting beach for first time goes viral

An Alabama man with cerebral palsy said he felt “blessed” to visit the beach for the first time, WIAT reported.

A video posted to Facebook went viral as David Thomas of Bessemer visited Panama City Beach, Florida, with his friend, Izas Fuller. Thomas, 36, who uses a wheelchair to navigate, had not left Jefferson County in 20 years, AL.com reported.

"The last time I went anywhere I was 15 years old. This … it was like a dream. Like something I didn't want to wake up from," Thomas said.

Fuller posted the video, which has been viewed more than 62,000 times on Facebook.

"I just wanted friends to see it because I had talked about it for a few years. It was amazing that we got that kind of response," Fuller told AL.com. "I was blessed just to experience his experience. It's a blessing to be a blessing."

In the video, Thomas silently watches the waves, The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus, Georgia, reported. Then he turns to the camera.

“I’m just happy to be here ... cause I never really do anything,” Thomas said. “This is so beautiful, and I just thank God for making this possible.”

"I feel blessed," Thomas told WIAT. "I know there's a million people in the world in my predicament and they don't get to do things like that. So I was just excited."

